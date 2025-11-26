Praveg bags Rs 10-cr Gujarat govt order for Sardar Patel unity march

Praveg said that it has secured a significant work order worth Rs 9.96 crore from the Sports, Youth Service & Cultural Activities Department of the Gujarat government.

The mandate is for executing the Sardar Patel @150th Unity March Pad Yatra, a nationally important event scheduled from 25 November to 6 December 2025. The march will begin at Karamsad, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and conclude at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia.

The company said the assignment underscores its growing role in managing large-scale cultural and national events.

Under the order, Praveg will handle comprehensive infrastructure development and end-to-end event execution across multiple locations along the march route. The companys mandate includes planning, design, implementation, coordination and on-ground management to ensure seamless delivery of the large-scale event.

The scope of work covers the setup of Swagat platforms, construction of performance stages, deployment of a dedicated management team for the Pad Yatra, branding and communication installations, creation of Sardar Sabha platforms, and transportation, logistics and operational coordination. The march will commence from Karamsad and conclude at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, with participation expected from dignitaries, prominent public leaders and large public gatherings, and the inauguration will be presided over by a high-profile dignitary. The project is valued at Rs 9.96 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. CA Vishnu Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, said, We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious mandate from the Government of Gujarat. Praveg has historically been a strong performer in the Events & Exhibitions segment and has successfully delivered several landmark projects over the years.

Over the last two years, the Company strategically concentrated on expanding the Hospitality segment, which resulted in exceptional growth and positioned Praveg as a leading eco-responsible luxury hospitality brand in India. During this phase, the Events & Exhibitions segment did not receive equal attention, as our management and resources were extensively engaged in developing and scaling hospitality operations. With a solid foundation now established in hospitality, In the first half of FY 202526, with a solid foundation now in place, we have redeployed a dedicated team and renewed strategic focus on the Events & Exhibitions segment, and We are pleased to see the positive outcomes of this shift, as demonstrated by multiple prestigious work orders recently received including the Honble Chief Minister event World Lion Day 2025 and infrastructure augmentation work for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 at the Statue of Unity, and now this significant mandate for the Sardar Patel @ 150th Unity March - Pad Yatra.

These back-to-back achievements reaffirm our strong credentials and government confidence in Praveg. We sincerely thank our investors and stakeholders for their patience, support and trust over the last two years, during which significant investment and effort were directed toward building a strong hospitality business. With the renewed momentum in Events & Exhibitions, along with continued hospitality growth, we are confident of delivering improved financial performance, better operating leverage, optimized overhead absorption, and stronger value creation for our shareholders. The Company is now well-positioned to accelerate growth across both verticals and generate robust results in the coming periods. Praveg is a pioneer in eco-responsible luxury hospitality. The company is principally engaged in business of providing services of advertising, hospitality, management and organization of events and exhibitions.