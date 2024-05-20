Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K C P consolidated net profit rises 73.83% in the March 2024 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit rises 73.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 625.03 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 73.83% to Rs 55.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 625.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 351.72% to Rs 188.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.32% to Rs 2846.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2253.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales625.03597.88 5 2846.742253.65 26 OPM %18.2714.61 -12.457.70 - PBDT120.0885.79 40 382.89174.00 120 PBT98.1463.58 54 293.5484.09 249 NP55.5931.98 74 188.5541.74 352

First Published: May 20 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

