Raymond consolidated net profit declines 62.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 122.25% to Rs 1044.74 croreNet profit of Raymond declined 62.43% to Rs 60.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 159.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 122.25% to Rs 1044.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 470.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1044.74470.08 122 OPM %9.779.26 -PBDT129.1777.11 68 PBT88.9859.89 49 NP60.03159.78 -62
