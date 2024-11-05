Raymond consolidated net profit declines 62.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 122.25% to Rs 1044.74 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 62.43% to Rs 60.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 159.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 122.25% to Rs 1044.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 470.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1044.74470.089.779.26129.1777.1188.9859.8960.03159.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News