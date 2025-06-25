K E C International wins news orders of Rs 1236 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,236 crores for Civil projects in India:

High-rise Residential projects in Western India from renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 50 lacs square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, We are delighted with the premium orders secured in our Civil business, including our largest order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment. This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys. These wins have significantly strengthened our Civil order book, particularly in the B&F segment and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients. With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. Our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 5,500 crores, a healthy growth of ~35% vis-vis last year.