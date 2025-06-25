Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International wins news orders of Rs 1236 cr

K E C International wins news orders of Rs 1236 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,236 crores for Civil projects in India:

High-rise Residential projects in Western India from renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 50 lacs square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, We are delighted with the premium orders secured in our Civil business, including our largest order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment. This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys. These wins have significantly strengthened our Civil order book, particularly in the B&F segment and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients. With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. Our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 5,500 crores, a healthy growth of ~35% vis-vis last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ugro Capital allots 2.35 cr equity shares under rights issue

Stock Alert: PTC Inds, Mastek, Aurobindo Pharma, JB Chemicals, Hindalco Inds

India on track to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2027 despite global turbulence: Piyush Goyal

Indices may open higher on positive global signals

Bajel Projects bags large order to establish substation

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story