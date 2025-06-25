Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ugro Capital allots 2.35 cr equity shares under rights issue

Ugro Capital allots 2.35 cr equity shares under rights issue

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Ugro Capital has allotted 2,35,01,363 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each on rights basis. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to 11,66,84,957 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 116,68,49,570/-.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

