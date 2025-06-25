Ugro Capital allots 2.35 cr equity shares under rights issue

Ugro Capital has allotted 2,35,01,363 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each on rights basis. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to 11,66,84,957 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 116,68,49,570/-.

