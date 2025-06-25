Stock Alert: PTC Inds, Mastek, Aurobindo Pharma, JB Chemicals, Hindalco Inds

Titgarh Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 25 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

PTC Industries subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies announced the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safran Aircraft Engines to develop cooperation on the manufacturing of components and materials for military aircraft engines.

Masteks chief financial officer, Raghavendra Jha has submitted his resignation from the services.

Aurobindo Pharmas wholly owned step-down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has obtained marketing authorization from the UKs Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets.