Indices may open higher on positive global signals

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 27 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 5,266.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,209.60 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 June 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 2149.21 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday, as investors digested news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran alongside fresh signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Optimism is building around a U.S.-brokered truce, with President Donald Trump reportedly playing a key role in facilitating the agreement.

On Wall Street, sentiment was upbeat overnight. All three major indices ended higher, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions and dovish hints from the Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19%, the S&P 500 added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.43%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking Tuesday, struck a cautious but calm tone. He reaffirmed the central banks focus on curbing inflation but noted that policymakers were in no rush to tweak rates. Powell said the Fed was well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before making any moves, especially as the impact of tariffs on pricing remains uncertain.

Domestic Market: The headline equity benchmarks ended with modest gains after a volatile session on Tuesday, lifted early on by broad-based buying but later weighed down by fresh geopolitical worries. The Nifty 50 opened strong at 25,179.90 and climbed to an intraday high of 25,317.70 by noon, fuelled by optimism over a potential Iran-Israel ceasefire and a steep drop in crude oil prices. However, the rally lost steam in the afternoon as reports of a possible ceasefire breach by Iran rattled investor confidence, leading to profit booking that briefly dragged the index below the 25,000 mark. Nifty eventually recovered some ground to settle at 25,044.35. The days trade underscored the markets ongoing struggle between upbeat cues and persistent global risks. Sector-wise, banking stocks outperformed, while oil & gas counters remained under pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex, added 158.32 points or 0.19% to 82,055.11. The Nifty 50 index rose 72.45 points or 0.29% to 25,044.35.