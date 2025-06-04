K E C International wins order of Rs 2,211 cr

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 2,211 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in the Middle East and Americas:

Design, Supply & Installation of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Lines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Oil & Gas Pipelines: The business has secured its second international order for terminal station works in Africa in addition to its ongoing pipeline laying project in the region

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas