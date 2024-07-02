K E C International wins orders of Rs 1,017 cr

Under T&D and Renewables businesses

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,017 crores in T&D and Renewables businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):

The business has secured orders for EPC project and supply of towers in the Middle East.

Renewables:

The business has secured an order for Balance of System Package of a 625 MWp Solar PV project in Rajasthan from a subsidiary of a reputed PSU in renewable power generation segment.

