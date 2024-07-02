Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HCL Technologies launches new global delivery center in Patna

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced the launch of its global delivery center in Patna. The center will focus on delivery of IT and engineering services for Hi-Tech and Semiconductor companies.

This is HCLTech's first center in the state of Bihar. Going forward, the center will also house specialized labs and centers of excellence to boost HCLTech's technology innovation engine and will offer a wide range of services to global clients.

The new global delivery center is in line with HCLTech's strategy of accessing quality talent through expansion to new locations in India under its New Vistas program. Located inside the Udyog Bhawan Complex in Patna,the center will offer modern workspaces to employees along with training and growth opportunities across HCLTech's global network. This will also contribute to the development of the local technology ecosystem and talent pool in the state.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

