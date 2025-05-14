Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.61% to Rs 4.13 crore

Net loss of Hindoostan Mills reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 81.61% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.72% to Rs 32.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

4.1322.4632.5787.37-48.91-0.31-41.14-2.44-1.521.59-8.803.43-2.160.91-10.771.27-2.160.91-10.771.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News