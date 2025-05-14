KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 130.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.78% to Rs 569.41 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 130.34% to Rs 99.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 96.78% to Rs 569.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 289.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.69% to Rs 319.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.49% to Rs 1735.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1023.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

569.41289.361735.451023.9028.3032.0932.4932.90155.2471.65504.02257.70138.7860.37443.51217.3399.1443.04319.58161.66

