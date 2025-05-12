Bajaj Electricals soars after strong Q4 performance

Bajaj Electricals jumped 14.91% to Rs 610.40 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.05 crore in Q4 FY25, which is two times the PAT of Rs 29.31 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue from operations increased by 6.51% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,265.47 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses rose by 3.85% to Rs 137.11 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24. This was primarily on account of higher raw material costs (up 15.9% YoY), higher purchases of traded goods (up 6.9% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 14.6% YoY).

The company reported a net exceptional item of Rs 21.37 crore in the fourth quarter.

In March 2025 quarter, the company liquidated few immovable properties. It has recorded a profit of Rs 30.13 crore on these transactions.

Further, the company incurred an expense of Rs 8.76 crore, which pertained to the voluntary retirement scheme for its Nashik factory.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 71.25 crore, which is nearly three times the pre-tax profit of Rs 24.45 crore registered in Q4 FY24.

Tax outgo for the March 2025 quarter was Rs 12.20 crore. The company had written back taxes amounting to Rs 4.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

For FY25, the durable appliances maker has recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.42 crore (down 1.8% YoY) and total revenue of Rs 4,828.43 crore (up 4% YoY).

Bajaj Electricals is a consumer appliances and lighting solutions company. Its business portfolio spans consumer products (appliances, fans, cookware) and lighting solutions (consumer and professional lighting).

