Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 219.40 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 26.36% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 219.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.18% to Rs 58.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 806.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 726.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales219.40190.77 15 806.28726.17 11 OPM %11.269.82 -10.408.36 - PBDT26.2021.16 24 92.3869.86 32 PBT20.3715.87 28 69.7348.24 45 NP16.5413.09 26 58.6237.06 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MPS consolidated net profit rises 63.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Elixir Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 34.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 31.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 47.59% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story