Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 219.40 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 26.36% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 219.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.18% to Rs 58.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 806.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 726.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

219.40190.77806.28726.1711.269.8210.408.3626.2021.1692.3869.8620.3715.8769.7348.2416.5413.0958.6237.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News