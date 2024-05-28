Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 81.14% to Rs 9.51 crore

Net profit of Kabsons Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.14% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 230.38% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.12% to Rs 27.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.515.25 81 27.2217.00 60 OPM %10.095.33 -7.534.24 - PBDT1.180.36 228 3.251.32 146 PBT0.960.21 357 2.450.79 210 NP0.840.21 300 2.610.79 230

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kabsons Industries standalone net profit declines 62.00% in the December 2023 quarter

ATG jumps after arm starts operations at Barsana Biogas Plant

GSPL plunges as pipeline tariff gets slashed

Indices trade with strong gains, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares snap 9-day rally

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 12.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story