Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.14% to Rs 9.51 croreNet profit of Kabsons Industries rose 300.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.14% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 230.38% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.12% to Rs 27.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
