Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 12.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 29.31% to Rs 31.66 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 12.64% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.92% to Rs 11.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 115.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.6644.79 -29 115.24108.81 6 OPM %18.1914.49 -15.6514.50 - PBDT5.446.37 -15 16.2614.89 9 PBT5.306.23 -15 15.7314.40 9 NP3.944.51 -13 11.5810.73 8

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

