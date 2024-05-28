Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 12.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.31% to Rs 31.66 croreNet profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 12.64% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.31% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.92% to Rs 11.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 115.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
