Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 46.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 10.14 crore

Net profit of Kabsons Industries rose 46.55% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.148.826.804.311.190.820.850.580.850.58

