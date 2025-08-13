Fortune Industrial Resources standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Fortune Industrial Resources declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.100.2090.0080.000.100.130.070.090.050.08

