Polyplex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 1738.67 crore

Net loss of Polyplex Corporation reported to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 53.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 1738.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1685.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1738.671685.60-0.049.7215.07177.00-70.60107.41-19.3153.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News