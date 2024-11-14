Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 53.72% to Rs 9.93 crore

Net profit of Kabsons Industries rose 49.02% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.72% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.936.46 54 OPM %6.3412.54 -PBDT0.971.05 -8 PBT0.700.86 -19 NP1.521.02 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google adds new features to Pixels for detecting harmful apps, scam calls

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

NTPC Green IPO: Does applying in shareholder quota boost allotment chance?

Uflex Q2FY25 result: Net loss at Rs 64.58 cr; revenue up 14% to Rs 3,781 cr

Agro Tech Foods acquires 100% stake in Del Monte Foods from Bharti Group

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story