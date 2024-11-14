Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.72% to Rs 9.93 crore

Net profit of Kabsons Industries rose 49.02% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.72% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.936.466.3412.540.971.050.700.861.521.02

