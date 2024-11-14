Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.72% to Rs 9.93 croreNet profit of Kabsons Industries rose 49.02% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.72% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.936.46 54 OPM %6.3412.54 -PBDT0.971.05 -8 PBT0.700.86 -19 NP1.521.02 49
