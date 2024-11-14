Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.78 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 385.57 crore

Net Loss of Rana Sugars reported to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 385.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 340.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.385.57340.13-2.03-1.36-13.43-4.75-22.52-13.08-14.78-14.60

