Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 374.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 374.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.04% to Rs 16.72 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 374.45% to Rs 47.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.7213.70 22 OPM %78.7798.18 -PBDT13.6713.61 0 PBT13.6713.61 0 NP47.169.94 374

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google adds new features to Pixels for detecting harmful apps, scam calls

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

NTPC Green IPO: Does applying in shareholder quota boost allotment chance?

Uflex Q2FY25 result: Net loss at Rs 64.58 cr; revenue up 14% to Rs 3,781 cr

Agro Tech Foods acquires 100% stake in Del Monte Foods from Bharti Group

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story