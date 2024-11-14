Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 374.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.04% to Rs 16.72 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 374.45% to Rs 47.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.04% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.7213.7078.7798.1813.6713.6113.6713.6147.169.94

