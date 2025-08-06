Pidilite Inds gains as Q1 PAT rises 19% YoY to Rs 672 cr; board approves bonus, special dividend

Pidilite Industries added 1.61% to Rs 3,046 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.60% to Rs 672.41 crore on a 10.53% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,753.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The revenue growth was driven by a robust underlying volume growth (UVG) of 9.9% across categories and geographies.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 916.47 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 19.07% from Rs 769.63 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA (before non-operating income) was at Rs 941 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 15.8% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EBITDA margins expanded by 101 basis points.

The consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment reported a sequential improvement in UVG to 9.3%, while the Business-to-Business (B2B) segment delivered a UVG of 12.6%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth. Gross margins remained consistent with Q1 of the previous year. Domestic subsidiaries reported strong double-digit sales growth of 11.5%, with EBITDA rising by 31.7% over Q1 FY25, supported by the softening of input costs. International subsidiaries recorded a sales growth of 6.4%, while their EBITDA increased by 9.0% over Q1 FY25. Sudhanshu Vats, managing director, Pidilite Industries, said: Despite the challenging macro-economic demand environment, we have delivered strong underlying volume growth and healthy operating margins. As we look ahead, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic as the domestic operating environment improves with good monsoons, steady demand conditions especially in the construction sector, lower interest rates and recent measures to improve liquidity.

We however remain watchful of geopolitical developments with its likely impact on supply chain disruptions and uncertainty around global tariffs. We remain committed to our strategic agenda of delivering consistent, profitable volume led growth through investment in our brands, supply chain and people. In addition to the financial results, Pidilites Board has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1one bonus share for every share held as of the record date, which is yet to be announced. The board has also declared a special dividend of Rs 10 per share, with the record date set for 13 August 2025.