Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 3.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 239.08 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 3.55% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 239.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 227.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales239.08227.54 5 OPM %14.6414.62 -PBDT37.8136.07 5 PBT34.8833.66 4 NP25.9425.05 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

