Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 3.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 3.55% to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 239.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 227.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.239.08227.5414.6414.6237.8136.0734.8833.6625.9425.05

