Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 39.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 6.12 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 39.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.127.14 -14 OPM %59.1547.62 -PBDT1.921.58 22 PBT1.020.73 40 NP0.710.51 39

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

