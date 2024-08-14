Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tide Water Oil Co (I) consolidated net profit rises 18.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 478.87 crore

Net profit of Tide Water Oil Co (I) rose 18.98% to Rs 37.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 478.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 473.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales478.87473.74 1 OPM %8.658.13 -PBDT54.9945.77 20 PBT49.8841.98 19 NP37.1131.19 19

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

