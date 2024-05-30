Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net loss of Kakatiya Textiles reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 89.44% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.211.05 -80 0.797.48 -89 OPM %-171.4345.71 --156.9618.05 - PBDT-0.330.50 PL -1.170.43 PL PBT-0.450.36 PL -1.67-0.15 -1013 NP-0.450.55 PL -1.470.56 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kakatiya Cement Sugar &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Puravankara to redevelop residential project at Pali Hill, Mumbai

Shriram Properties acquires 4 acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shricon Industries standalone net profit declines 86.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story