Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Insilco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Insilco reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 31.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shricon Industries standalone net profit declines 86.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 82.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story