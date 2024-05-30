Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shricon Industries standalone net profit declines 86.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Shricon Industries standalone net profit declines 86.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Shricon Industries declined 86.03% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.10% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.240 0 0.570 0 OPM %16.670 --7.020 - PBDT0.191.37 -86 0.891.23 -28 PBT0.191.36 -86 0.871.21 -28 NP0.191.36 -86 0.871.21 -28

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

