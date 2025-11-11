Kalpataru consolidated net profit declines 81.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.79% to Rs 793.77 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru declined 81.94% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.79% to Rs 793.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 506.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.793.77506.260.756.9615.5157.254.7847.875.4430.13

