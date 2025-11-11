Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 96.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 1974.03 crore

Net profit of Reliance Power declined 96.97% to Rs 87.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2878.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 1974.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1759.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1974.031759.8131.2921.36315.7216.63108.20-226.8487.322878.15

