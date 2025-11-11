NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 15.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 325.20 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 15.23% to Rs 40.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 325.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 301.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.325.20301.5116.4717.1965.6559.2052.3847.6340.6335.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News