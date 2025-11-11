Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 5.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 157911.08 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 5.37% to Rs 10784.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10235.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 157911.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159331.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.157911.08159331.0516.8012.9126557.8720933.1617284.4012679.4810784.8810235.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News