Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 0.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 0.68% to Rs 141.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 5732.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4896.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5732.484896.008.368.66325.12314.00202.02193.00141.96141.00

