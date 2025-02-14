Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 0.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 0.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 5732.48 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 0.68% to Rs 141.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 5732.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4896.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5732.484896.00 17 OPM %8.368.66 -PBDT325.12314.00 4 PBT202.02193.00 5 NP141.96141.00 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 164.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sumeet Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 97.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Triumph International Finance India consolidated net profit declines 30.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story