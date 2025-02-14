Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 0.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 5732.48 croreNet profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 0.68% to Rs 141.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 5732.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4896.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5732.484896.00 17 OPM %8.368.66 -PBDT325.12314.00 4 PBT202.02193.00 5 NP141.96141.00 1
