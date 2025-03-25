Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,366 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,366 cr

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), along with its international subsidiaries, have secured notification of awards / comfort letters of approx. Rs 2,366 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market

Order in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India

With these new orders, the company's order intake till date in FY25 has reached ~ Rs 24,850 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MRPL announces appointment of Devendra Kumar as Director Finance and CFO

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces change in directorate

Dollar index at 3-week high

Bajel Projects gains on securing 'large' order from MPPTCL

India's financial system resilient and diverse, highlights IMF report

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story