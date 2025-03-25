Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,366 cr

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), along with its international subsidiaries, have secured notification of awards / comfort letters of approx. Rs 2,366 crore.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:
Orders in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market
Order in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India
With these new orders, the company's order intake till date in FY25 has reached ~ Rs 24,850 crore.
