Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,366 cr

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), along with its international subsidiaries, have secured notification of awards / comfort letters of approx. Rs 2,366 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market

Order in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India

With these new orders, the company's order intake till date in FY25 has reached ~ Rs 24,850 crore.

