MRPL announces appointment of Devendra Kumar as Director Finance and CFO

With effect from 25 March 2025

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has appointed Devendra Kumar (DIN: 11000531) as Director Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company pursuant to the letter No. CA-31013/2/2024-CA-PNG (49542) dated 24 March 2025 from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG), Government of India w.e.f 25 March 2025 till date of his superannuation, i.e., 31 August 2028, or until further order, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News