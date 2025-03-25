Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRPL announces appointment of Devendra Kumar as Director Finance and CFO

MRPL announces appointment of Devendra Kumar as Director Finance and CFO

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 25 March 2025

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has appointed Devendra Kumar (DIN: 11000531) as Director Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company pursuant to the letter No. CA-31013/2/2024-CA-PNG (49542) dated 24 March 2025 from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG), Government of India w.e.f 25 March 2025 till date of his superannuation, i.e., 31 August 2028, or until further order, whichever is earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces change in directorate

Dollar index at 3-week high

Bajel Projects gains on securing 'large' order from MPPTCL

India's financial system resilient and diverse, highlights IMF report

Indices trade with small gains; Media shares slide

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story