Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kalpataru Projects International has secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 3,789 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, which includes the Company's largest B&F order secured till date for development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities on design built basis

Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas market

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit rises 56.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Gaekwar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story