Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 3789 cr

Kalpataru Projects International has secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 3,789 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, which includes the Company's largest B&F order secured till date for development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities on design built basis

Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas market

