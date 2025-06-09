Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 109.62% to Rs 274.35 crore

Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises rose 31.72% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.62% to Rs 274.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 535.39% to Rs 15.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 193.97% to Rs 385.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.