Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit rises 56.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.62% to Rs 293.35 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Clearing Services rose 56.23% to Rs 148.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.62% to Rs 293.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.16% to Rs 506.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 85.16% to Rs 1011.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.