Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit declines 44.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 45.64 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India declined 44.14% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.67% to Rs 11.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 184.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales45.6444.15 3 184.60152.85 21 OPM %6.5313.52 -9.7710.78 - PBDT3.085.82 -47 17.6115.81 11 PBT2.634.88 -46 15.8514.60 9 NP1.863.33 -44 11.2310.24 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Last Mile Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit rises 56.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Gaekwar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story