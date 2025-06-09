G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of G K Consultants rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.57% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.07% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.