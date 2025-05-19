Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX surged 4.86% to 17.36

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,965, a premium of 19.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,945.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty50 fell 74.35 points or 0.30% to 24,945.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.86% to 17.36.

Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Aeronautics and Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

