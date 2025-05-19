Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.26%

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 2.26% at 933.2 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd rose 4.99%, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 3.59% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 3.48%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 7.00% over last one year compared to the 10.86% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.46% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.30% to close at 24945.45 while the SENSEX has slid 0.33% to close at 82059.42 today.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

