Kalpataru Projects Intl Q2 PAT climbs 91% YoY to Rs 240 cr

Kalpataru Projects International reported a 91.27% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 240.05 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 125.50 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 32.42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,528.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 321.59 crore in Q2 FY26, up 71.04% YoY from Rs 188.02 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 561 crore in Q2 FY26, up 28.08% compared with Rs 438 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin declined slightly to 8.6% in Q2 FY26 from 8.9% in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 107.79% to Rs 453.67 crore on 33.44% increase in revenue to Rs 12,699.74 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

The company received new orders worth Rs 14,951 crore to date in FY26, registering growth of about 26% YoY. It is also favourably placed in orders worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore. The consolidated order book as of 30 September 2025, after accounting for changes in scope, stood at Rs 64,682 crore. Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL said, We have delivered another quarter of strong performance, building on the momentum of the previous quarter. This quarter happens to be the best ever Q2 in terms of revenue and profitability, as our consolidated revenue grew by 32% YoY, PBT grew by 71% YoY with margin expansion of 110 bps to 4.9% and PAT grew by 89%YoY. Additionally, our order book stands strong at Rs 64,682 crore, as we have secured orders nearly worth Rs 14,951 crore and further are favourably placed in projects worth Rs 5,000 crore, mainly in the T&D business. The robust performance reflects the strength of our underlying business model, which focuses on profitable growth, diversified business mix, efficient working capital management and relentless focus towards building future-proof capabilities.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to improve our project delivery capabilities, further strengthen our balance sheet and continue investing to scale high-growth business verticals. We believe these objectives, coupled with strong business visibility in power T&D and civil construction, well positions us to deliver on our growth targets going forward. Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports. The counter shed 0.27% to settle at Rs 1,258.75 on the BSE.