GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 26.77% to Rs 1972.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2693.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 35537.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33888.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

