Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 169.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 169.52% to Rs 6191.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2297.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 104946.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102785.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.104946.27102785.279.304.3910468.594947.628510.463168.996191.492297.23

