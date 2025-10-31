Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 11760.31 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 8.12% to Rs 2314.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2140.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 11760.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9992.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

