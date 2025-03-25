Kalpataru Projects rallies on bagging orders worth Rs 2,366 crore

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 3.87% to Rs 1,017.45 after the company and its international subsidiaries secured new orders worth Rs 2,366 crore.

The latest orders include transmission and distribution (T&D) projects in India and overseas markets, as well as building and factory (B&F) projects in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are particularly enthused with the prestigious order wins in the HVDC segment for our T&D business in India. Our T&D order book continues to grow on the back of rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy, and focus on improvement of T&D infrastructure. We continue to focus on strengthening KPILs market position and improving our capabilities in the T&D business globally.

The order in the B&F business is a repetitive order from an existing client, demonstrating our impeccable track record of timely delivery and strong capabilities in the B&F construction space. With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY25 has reached Rs 24,850 crore, providing good visibility for improved execution and growth going forward.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) is part of the Kalpataru Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in EPC and real estate. KPIL is involved in the EPC segment, primarily in the power T&D sector, railway infrastructure, and oil & gas infrastructure, and has a presence in 70 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit increased marginally by 0.7% to Rs 141.96 crore, on a 17.1% rise in net sales to Rs 5,732.48 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

