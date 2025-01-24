Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index increasing 43.19 points or 0.66% at 6556.82 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.85%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.62%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.06%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.81%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.65%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.9%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.2%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.04%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 305.04 or 0.6% at 50945.25.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 68.17 points or 0.45% at 14959.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.15 points or 0.05% at 23194.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 26.6 points or 0.03% at 76546.98.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 1547 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

