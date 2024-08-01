Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 15.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 15.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 575.86 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 15.72% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 575.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 584.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales575.86584.11 -1 OPM %8.508.66 -PBDT37.5541.80 -10 PBT18.3825.03 -27 NP12.2814.57 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Satwik-Chirag loses in Q/F; Prannoy vs Chirag underway

India recorded July as warmest month ever for nighttime temperatures: IMD

Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot Plus AI laptop launched in India: Check details

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

Apple Intelligence is available for testing on these iPhones, iPads, Macs

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story